Kansas State offensive coordinator named coach at UTEP, coming off winless season

EL PASO, Texas (AP) - Kansas State offensive coordinator Dana Dimel has been named head coach at UTEP, where he will take over a team coming off a winless season.

Dimel was named the Miners coach Wednesday. Sean Kugler resigned Oct. 1 after the team's 0-5 start in his fifth season at his alma mater. Former coach Mike Price served as interim coach the remaining seven games.

UTEP said in a release that the school and the 55-year-old Dimel are working on a mutually agreeable start date following completion of his coaching responsibilities with Kansas State, his alma mater where he has been back since 2009. The Wildcats play in the Cactus Bowl on Dec. 26.

This will be Dimel's third stint as a head coach. He had a 30-39 record at Wyoming (1997-99) and Houston (2000-02).

