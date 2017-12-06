Clay County home destroyed by massive fire

Massive flames from a quick moving fire quickly destroyed a Clay County home near Eastern Avenue and 132nd Street.

No one was injured in the fire, which broke out shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday in a rural neighborhood that does not have many fire hydrants.

A neighbor was the first person to call for help when they saw flames shooting from a home. Firefighters responded from eight and a half miles away.

When they arrived they found the house, they arrived to a fully-involved fire and a home that was collapsing.

"A big factor in this area is a lack of fire hydrants," said David Cline, acting chief for the Smithville Area Fire Protection District. "We are hauling water from the Johnson Ridge Subdivision."

Strong winds kept them from fighting the fire from up above on a ladder.

Instead, they pumped 3,000 gallons of water from tankers before they needed more.

A man who says he was inside the house at the time of the fire heard the smoke detector blaring and got out. He says the fire engulfed the house in minutes.

VIDEO OF THE FIRE AS IT HAPPENED: