Thieves break into Harrisonville storage units, steal thousands of dollars worth of items

Thieves hit a Harrisonville storage facility and made away with thousands of dollars worth of people's belongings. They even stole a trailer to haul away their loot.

Tools, ammunition and even things left behind by family members were all stolen. There’s a code needed to get in the facility, and inside there was several cameras. But that didn’t stop the thieves from getting in through the back and cutting locks.

"It was pretty much over half full ... a whole house and shop wrapped into one storage unit," victim Mark Swanson said.

For Swanson, it’s not just about the shock of having what he accounts to be nearly $15,000 worth of items stolen, it’s the items themselves.

A toolbox was just one of the items stolen from his unit, inside were cherished memories.

" I lost my brother in July, and it was pretty much ... we'd always work on cars together and they were all his tools that he left me. It's more than just material things to me," Swanson said.

Thieves hit Swanson’s storage unit and 19 others.

In the back, seven RVs were also rummaged through -- cut locks and chains are the reminders left behind.

"I figured they'd get a couple things, but not like this. I mean, as many units as they hit, with just a truck and trailer ... that thing had to be loaded down big time," Swanson said.

While Swanson is ready to move forward and figure out his next steps, he has eyes only on one group of items he would like to get back.

"I'd really love to have those tools back, out of everything, they just mean that much to me," he said.

The truck and trailer used to steal all the material were both stolen. Anyone with information is asked to call the Harrisonville Police Department.

