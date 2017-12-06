Man who ran to barber shop after bank robbery pleads guilty

Federal authorities say a man who rushed to get a haircut after holding up a bank has pleaded guilty to bank robbery. (KCTV5)

Federal authorities say a man who rushed to get a haircut after holding up a bank has pleaded guilty to bank robbery.

Prosecutors say 34-year-old Joshua Aaron Hoover pleaded guilty Wednesday to taking $5,800 from the Arvest Bank in February.

Court records show Hoover fled to a nearby barbershop. The barber told authorities Hoover was out of breath and said he ran there from work to get a haircut during his lunch hour. The barber shaved off most of Hoover's beard and hair. Hoover bought a hat and changed his clothes at the barbershop.

Hoover was arrested at the Ameristar Casino while he was preparing to enter a poker tournament. He said he wanted to use the bank money at the casino so the serial numbers couldn't be traced.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.