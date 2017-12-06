Thief in Gladstone swipes Salvation Army kettle

A thief in Gladstone took off with a red Salvation Army kettle filled with money. (CBS File Photo)

A thief in Gladstone took off with a red Salvation Army kettle filled with money.

The theft comes at a particularly tough time for the Salvation Army, as the organization is behind with its fundraising this holiday season.

“We’re 15 percent behind right now on our Kettles," said Maj. David Harvey of the Salvation Army.

The bucket, which was eventually found, was taken earlier this week near 71 Highway in Gladstone.

“It was later discovered by police and brought back to the Salvation Army, but there was no money in the bucket," Harvey said.

Harvey said the thief responsible did not rob the Salvation Army, but the people that benefit the most from the campaign.

"It’s not stealing from the Salvation Army," Harvey said. "This is really stealing from a family that is going to need that.”

The Salvation Army is continuing to look for volunteers to ring bells this holiday season. It takes just two hours, Harvey said.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.