Holiday package thefts hit the Kansas City area

Thieves are busy this holiday season. Already this year, people are saying packages have been stolen right from their doorsteps leading to disappointment and anger rather than joy.

Denise Benavides has lived in her home on Grandview with no issues for 18 years, but that all changed in the blink of an eye.

"I've always left things on my porch. I've heard about it. I've never had anything taken off the front porch before, so I was kind of devastated and I was like, 'It can't happen to me, but obviously it does," she said.

Video shows two men coming up and stealing packages off her front porch.

"We weren't sure about that when we got it, but we're sure glad we got it now," Benavides said pointing to her security camera that doubles as a doorbell. She says in addition to having cosmetic items and some clothing stolen, toys for her grandson were also taken. "It really breaks my heart because it was my grandson's birthday and Christmas. His birthday is coming up in just a few days."

Benavides also lost her sense of safety, something not so easily replaced.

"I feel insecure in my own home now. I get up every time the camera goes off or anytime I hear something now. And I'm looking out the window and things I used to leave on my porch, without even thinking about are now, 'No, I need to take them inside because I don't know if they'll be there tomorrow," Benavides said.

If you have concerns about your packages, you can always get in contact with the carrier and request they hold on to them for you to pick them up.

