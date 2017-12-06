KCPD seeks public's help to identify 2016 murder suspect

Anderson was killed on Dec. 6, 2016, at the Blue Bird Motel, located at 8920 E US 40 Highway. (KCPD)

Police in Kansas City are asking for the public’s help in locating the person responsible for the city’s 117th homicide in 2016.

Wednesday marks the one-year anniversary of the homicide of Eric Anderson.

Anderson was killed on Dec. 6, 2016, at the Blue Bird Motel, located at 8920 E US 40 Highway.

Police say Anderson was checking in as a guest at the hotel when he was shot and killed.

Homicide detectives are searching for a person of interest seen on Kansas City Area Transit Authority bus video. The man is wearing a black puffy vest over a patterned hoodie. He appears to be familiar with the area of 31st Street and Indiana Avenue.

The family would like the public’s help in getting closure in their father’s death.

Anyone with information about the person of interest or the homicide is asked to call the TIPS Hotline

If you recognize this individual, call the KCPD Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

The reward for information leading to an arrest in the case is up to $5,000.

