Wanted: Jeffrey Hukill

Jeffrey Hukill is wanted on a Clay County warrant for sex offender registration violation.

The original sex offense happened in 2002 in Des Moines, Iowa and involved indecent exposure to a woman.

His last known address was in Kearney, but his current location is unknown.

He is a registered sex offender in Clay County.

