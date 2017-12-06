Arrested: Jeffrey Hukill - KCTV5

Arrested: Jeffrey Hukill

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Jeffrey Hukill was wanted on a Clay County warrant for sex offender registration violation. (CrimeStoppers) Jeffrey Hukill was wanted on a Clay County warrant for sex offender registration violation. (CrimeStoppers)
CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -

Jeffrey Hukill was wanted on a Clay County warrant for sex offender registration violation.

The original sex offense happened in 2002 in Des Moines, Iowa and involved indecent exposure to a woman.

He is a registered sex offender in Clay County.

The Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline says Hukill was arrested and no longer wanted.

