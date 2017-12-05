Puryear, Barnett lead Missouri to 70-51 win over Miami

By CHARLIE CLARKE

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Kevin Puryear scored season-high 20 points and Jordan Barnett tied his career high with five 3-pointers and finished with 15 points and eight rebounds as Missouri ran past Miami (Ohio) 71-50 on Tuesday night.

The Tigers (7-2) struggled out of the gate, but eventually found a stroke from three, shooting 53 percent from the field, including 10 of 23 from beyond the arc.

Kassius Robertson added 17 points, including three 3s, and Jeremiah Tilmon finished with 12 points and six rebounds for Missouri.

The Tigers limited Miami to just 32-percent shooting from the field, including 5 for 24 from 3-point range. Missouri's defense swarmed the RedHawks in the first half, holding them to just 24 points on 28-percent shooting.

Missouri committed 17 turnovers. The Tigers turned the ball over nine times against UCF in their last outing, but committed 20 turnovers against West Virginia and 16 versus St. John's in their prior two contests.

BIG PICTURE

Missouri: The turnover issue contributed to Missouri's rough start. But its offense picked up a steady flow, capping the half with a slew of transition buckets and open threes. The Tigers' hot-shooting night should give them momentum heading into their final four nonconference games, but their high turnover mark is definitely concerning.

Miami (Ohio): The Redhawks stifled Missouri early on defense, but couldn't put together anything offensively. Miami has struggled to score in all but one game this season. The Redhawks need to pick up offensive production if they want a chance to finish strongly in their tough nonconference schedule.

UP NEXT:

Missouri stays home and takes on Green Bay (2-4) on Saturday before a week-long break.

Miami will return home to face Fort Wayne, which is 6-3 and has won three in a row.

