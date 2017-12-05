Man attacked, beaten at bus stop in North Kansas City - KCTV5

Man attacked, beaten at bus stop in North Kansas City

Stan Cosgrove says a man confronted him at a bus stop off North Oak Trafficway Monday around 5:30 p.m. and demanded his wallet and diamond ring. (Submitted) Stan Cosgrove says a man confronted him at a bus stop off North Oak Trafficway Monday around 5:30 p.m. and demanded his wallet and diamond ring. (Submitted)
NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A man beaten at a bus stop in North Kansas City is sharing his story in hopes the person responsible is caught.

Stan Cosgrove says a man confronted him at a bus stop off North Oak Trafficway Monday around 5:30 p.m. and demanded his wallet and diamond ring.

The encounter left him bloody and seriously hurt. 

“Hard blows to the back of the head, mostly to my nose and eyes," Cosgrove said. "I just turned around and tried to get away.”

On Tuesday, he spent hours at a local hospital, undergoing tests to make sure he didn’t have any broken bones.   

He went into a nearby liquor store for help and an employee called 911.

Cosgrove says the man who beat him is likely 19 or 20 years of age and was wearing a blue hoodie. 

Police are investigating. 

