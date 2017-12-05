3 women charged in Grandview robberies where victims were targeted in parking lots

Three women are facing charges and are accused of targeting women in parking lots with pepper spray.

Police in Grandview this summer released surveillance photos of the robbery suspects.

Court records show six different anonymous tipsters called detectives to tell them Tijazala McGrone, Princess Rene Kingyon and Jaquevion Graham-Nelson were the robbers.

A family member of one of the women told police they admitted to being involved in the "Grandview thing" and were "scared" they'd go to prison, court records show.

Sharon Hall was robbed by the three suspects. She was one of multiple victims last summer.

"I found out I was the second victim of the day," Hall said. "I wasn't quite as lucky as the first."

The incidents happened about 4:45 p.m. on June 27, in the parking lots of businesses in the 12300 and 12000 blocks of Interstate 49.

The women were believed to be watching victims in the parking lot and then quickly approaching them as the victims entered their cars.

During the robbery, one of the women approached a driver as she entered her car and pepper sprayed her while a second woman opened the passenger side door and stole the victim’s purse.

When the women attempted to rob a second person, the victim was able to lock her doors and prevent the women from pepper spraying her or entering her vehicle.

Hall had picked up an anniversary card at CVS when she was pepper sprayed after another suspect opened her passenger side door.

Severe pain was caused by the spray, she said.

“It was burning hot," Hall said. "I couldn't open my eyes. When I did open my eyes, I could get a brief look at something around me. I couldn't function. I laid on the ground.”

Hall is thankful for the tipsters who provided that valuable information for police.

"It is very warming to my heart," she said. "I hope we have more people in this area that will do the same for other crimes.

