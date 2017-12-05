Kansas City police investigating shooting at East 43rd, Sterling

Three women are facing charges and are accused of targeting women in parking lots with pepper spray. Police in Grandview this summer released surveillance photos of the robbery suspects. Court records show six different anonymous tipsters called detectives to tell them Tijazala McGrone, Princess Rene Kingyon and Jaquevion Graham-Nelson were the robbers. A family member of one of the women told police they admitted to being involved in the "Grandview thing&quo...

