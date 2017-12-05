Rockhurst High School teacher fired after violating school's soc - KCTV5

Rockhurst High School teacher fired after violating school's social media policy

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Marc Jacobs, Assignment Editor
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A Kansas City teacher has been fired for communicating with a student over social media. 

School officials at Rockhurst University tell KCTV5 News they found out about it on Friday and say the interaction violated the school's social media policy. 

The teacher was fired on Monday. 

The school did not contact authorities and no charges have been filed. 

