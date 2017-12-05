Overland Park man charged with several counts of sex crimes against children

An Overland Park man has been charged with six separate counts of sex crimes against children.

Dijon Willis was booked into jail in Olathe shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, online court records show.

Willis is charged with five counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a child.

Court records state there are five different victims in the case.

The crimes range from October 2013 to June 2015.

A $50,000 bond has been set.

