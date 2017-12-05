Overland Park man charged with several counts of sex crimes agai - KCTV5

Overland Park man charged with several counts of sex crimes against children

By Marc Jacobs, Assignment Editor
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -

An Overland Park man has been charged with six separate counts of sex crimes against children. 

Dijon Willis was booked into jail in Olathe shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, online court records show. 

Willis is charged with five counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a child. 

Court records state there are five different victims in the case. 

The crimes range from October 2013 to June 2015. 

A $50,000 bond has been set. 

