Oak Grove High School pulls basketball players' banners over 'goofy' poses

A group of teen athletes are upset they won't have any team posters supporting them this year.

Oak Grove High School pulled the posters, saying they don't represent the school well. The posters featured playful and silly poses, something you would not expect to see in a high school gymnasium.

Oak Grove's principal says the school takes a lot of pride in how students and athletes present themselves.

He says the pictures are not what their coach had in mind.

"The seniors have taken photos and the parents pay to have them blown into banners," said principal Adam Salmon. "Just not your traditional poses for a student athlete."

Oak Grove's high school basketball coach wouldn't let seniors display goofy photos like these in the gymnasium. I'll tell you why the school says it's not what they want to present coming up at 6. pic.twitter.com/IZZtFGVmEh — Nathan Vickers (@nathanvickers) December 5, 2017

The seniors on the boys basketball team tried something different - striking goofy poses, including shaping their hands like hearts or kissing the basketball.

Salmon says the coach wouldn't allow them to be posted in the gym.

"He set very high expectations for his basketball program," he said. "He didn't think the photographs fit with the image he wanted to project."

The photographer who took the photos told KCTV5 off camera that students and parents signed off on the poses before he had the banners printed.

