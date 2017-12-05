Couple charged in deadly Kansas City shooting - KCTV5

Couple charged in deadly Kansas City shooting

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
By Marc Jacobs, Assignment Editor
Connect
Caitlyn Riffle, 24, of Independence, and Patrick Powell, 29, of Greenwood, have been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the homicide case of Rodney Thurber. (Jackson County Jail) Caitlyn Riffle, 24, of Independence, and Patrick Powell, 29, of Greenwood, have been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the homicide case of Rodney Thurber. (Jackson County Jail)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A Jackson County couple has been charged with first-degree murder with connection to a fatal shooting on Nov. 11. 

Caitlyn Riffle, 24, of Independence, and Patrick Powell, 29, of Greenwood, have been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the homicide case of Rodney Thurber. 

Thurber was found dead in the 4600 block of Tracy Avenue. He died as a result of multiple gunshots. 

Court records say a told police that a woman visited the victim to recover a gun when a man who identified himself as her boyfriend entered the apartment and shot Thurber. 

Investigators used video from the scene and surrounding area, along with a gun trace and cell phone records, court records say. 

A $500,000 bond has been requested for each of the defendants. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.