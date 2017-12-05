2 charged with first-degree murder in Nov. 11 homicide in Kansas City

A Jackson County couple has been charged with first-degree murder with connection to a fatal shooting on Nov. 11.
Caitlyn Riffle and Patrick Powell have been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the homicide case of Rodney Thurber.
Thurber was found dead Nov. 11 in the 4600 block of Tracy Avenue. He died as a result of multiple gun shots.
Court records say a told police that a woman visited the victim to recover a gun when a man who identified himself as her boyfriend entered the apartment and shot Thurber.
Investigators used video from the scene and surrounding area, along with a gun trace and cell phone records, court records say.
A $500,000 bond has been requested for each of the defendants.
