2 charged with first-degree murder in Nov. 11 homicide in Kansas City

A Jackson County couple has been charged with first-degree murder with connection to a fatal shooting on Nov. 11.

Caitlyn Riffle and Patrick Powell have been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the homicide case of Rodney Thurber.

Thurber was found dead Nov. 11 in the 4600 block of Tracy Avenue. He died as a result of multiple gun shots.

Court records say a told police that a woman visited the victim to recover a gun when a man who identified himself as her boyfriend entered the apartment and shot Thurber.

Investigators used video from the scene and surrounding area, along with a gun trace and cell phone records, court records say.

A $500,000 bond has been requested for each of the defendants.