First responders come to aid of man who frequently comes to help them out

Scott Lamaster had just finished training for a Missouri Highway Patrol community program when he was injured. (Submitted)

First responders in our area are coming to the aid of a man who frequently comes to help them out.

Scott Lamaster was badly burned over the weekend when a propane grill exploded. He founded the group "Taking it to the Streets" which delivers hot meals to the homeless and to firefighters and police out on calls.

Sgt. Bill Lowe says Lamaster had just completed the Missouri State Highway Patrol's community alliance program earlier this fall.

"He's a generous man. He doesn't ask anything in return, provides these meals with his own kind heart," Lowe said.

Cmdr. Todd Ackerson of the Kansas City Fire Department first met Lamaster when two Kansas City firefighters died in the line of duty. That night, his food truck offered relief.

"He fed us and stayed that night and ended up staying about a month," Ackerson said.

Ackerson visited him in the hospital Tuesday morning.

"He's in high spirits but a lot of pain," he said.

Many local law enforcement departments and first responders are looking for ways to help Lamaster to give back to the man who gave so much.

"We want him to know he is in our thoughts and prayers and wish him a speedy recovery," Lowe said.

An online fundraiser has brought in more than $17,000 in donations to help with Lamaster's medical costs.

"I guarantee you a lot of firefighters and police have donated to that," Ackerson said.

"He has a big and giving heart, especially for law enforcement," Lowe said.

Lamaster offers the comfort and relief to those who serve, and now they want to return the favor.

