Chiefs, Marines square off in friendly Pros vs G.I. Joes gaming event

At Arrowhead Stadium on Tuesday, a few of the Kansas City Chiefs defensive backs competed against local Marines and deployed military overseas for the 8th Annual Pros vs G.I. Joes gaming event.

The opportunity provided the Chiefs players an opportunity to give back.

"It's great for us," defensive back Steven Terrell said. "I respect what they do so much. I can't even explain what they do. Just to spend time with them and just have them have is fun and to do it together. It's something that you can't really put into words."

Greg Zinone, the founder of the Pros vs. GI Joes event, said the interaction will have a lasting impact.

"You're sitting for 45 minutes playing a video game with your favorite athletes," he said. "You're not just going home with the experience. You are going home with that new friend. There's one guy on the Saints. He was just a punter but he changed my perspective. We wound up naming our daughter his last name."

The event also kicked off the Toys for Tots collection drive, with the Chiefs donating 180 youth footballs to the cause.

But it doesn't stop there.

Marines will be collecting more toys from fans on Sunday at Arrowhead and of course it's a competition.

