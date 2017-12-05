Hotel employees discover body while clearing brush in Kansas Cit - KCTV5

Hotel employees discover body while clearing brush in Kansas City, KS

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

Police are investigating after hotel employees discovered a body while clearing brush in the area.

Officers were called about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 7800 block of Splitlog Avenue near Interstate 70.

There is no word on age or gender of the victim, police say.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

