Authorities in Johnson County investigate after woman's horse disappears

Police in Olathe are searching for a possible horse thief.

Mia Antes says she has no idea what happened to her horse Rocky. She doesn't know why anyone would steal a horse his age, but she also says he typically does not go running off.

"I just want him back home," she said. "That's really all I want."

Antes says she doesn't have any proof Rocky was stolen, but she believes the way the other horse has acted makes her think something went wrong.

She says her mare is scared of little things now.

"A lot of mystery to it," she said.

Rocky is a red roan and the markings on his face will help identify him, she said.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office has taken a report about Rocky.

Meanwhile, Antes says she just wants him back.

“He is not just a horse," she said. "He is not just a pet. He is my partner and a member of my family.”

