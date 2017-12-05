Zoom toy store on Plaza prepares to go out of business

Everything must go at Zoom, a toy store on the Plaza, as they prepare to go out of business in the coming weeks. (KCTV5)

Everything must go at Zoom, a toy store on the Plaza, as they prepare to go out of business in the coming weeks.

After 31 years in business, John Middelkamp thinks the time is right to start settling into retirement.

“We have thoroughly enjoyed the store and keeping it all these years,” he said.

Middelkamp isn’t alone. Customers have also enjoyed coming into the store filled with little knickknacks and a metal lunch box collection you won’t find in the big box stores.

“It’s definitely sad because this is one of the last few ones, because this one used to be in Crown Center. Then that one got closed then moved here. So it’s kind of showing how everything is moving on,” customer Oskar Anderson said.

For many who frequent Zoom, it’s a place to create memories.

“They have a unique quality of picking up things that even though growing up to going back to dime stores and things that you can find here unique old toys and puzzles and things that bring back memories to when you were a kid,” customer Britton Robinson said.

Customers and Middelkamp alike are concerned about the future of the Country Club Plaza now that Zoom is going out of business.

“The brick and mortar is under attack. It’s under assault and so the Plaza has had to try and meet those challenges. However, I think that they are bringing in a lot of stores and doing some things that simply are not the image of the Plaza,” Middelkamp said.

After nine years at this location, Zoom will close its doors for good.

“We’re going to miss it, and it’s been a great ride,” Middelkamp said.

Zoom’s lease is up at the end of January, but Middelkamp says he doesn’t know if they’ll stay open until then.

