Royals sign 18-year-old Dominican pitcher for $650,000, sources say

The Kansas City Royals have signed Dominican pitcher Yefri Del Rosario, according to MLB Pipeline.

Reports say the 18-year-old right-hander signed a $650,000 deal with the Royals.

Del Rosario had originally signed a $1 million deal with the Atlanta Braves during the 2016-2017 international signing period but was granted free agent status, along with 11 other players, after an investigation by Major League Baseball determined that the club circumvented the international signing guidelines.

During the 2017 season, Del Rosario posted a 3.62 ERA and a 1.39 WHIP while splitting time between the Dominican Summer League and the Gulf Coast League.

MLB Pipeline is the draft and prospect branch of MLB.com.

