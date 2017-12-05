Jackson County jury recommends 3 life sentences for man convicted of 4 child-sex felonies

Following its verdict, the jury recommended that Garcia serve three consecutive life sentences, plus 15 years. (KCTV5)

A man has been convicted of committing four child-sex felonies by a Jackson County jury.

Jesus Garcia, 35, was convicted Monday of first-degree statutory rape of a person under the age of 12, first-degree attempted statutory rape of a person under the age of 14, first-degree statutory sodomy of a person under the age of 14 and first-degree child molestation.

Following its verdict, the jury recommended that Garcia serve three consecutive life sentences, plus 15 years.

A judge will sentence Garcia on Feb. 5, 2018.

