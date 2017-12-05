Kansas City man accused of sleeping with 14-year-old he met on Facebook

Police say three men arrested last week may have played a part in more than ten homicides and other violent crimes.More >
A Kansas City man has been arrested and charged after police say he engaged in multiple sexual acts with a 14-year-old girl. Michael Post, 22, is charged with felony statutory sodomy and felony statutory rape.More >
The parents of a 13-year-old California girl said the bullies who drove their daughter to commit suicide are still taunting their family.More >
Police are investigating Kansas City's 134th homicide of the year after a man was shot and killed while walking home from Westport.More >
Police have charged three teen boys with the fatal beating death of a 57-year-old homeless man in Philadelphia.More >
Netflix said they're making new episodes of 'The Ranch' -- but without Danny Masterson.More >
A homeless woman found murdered will finally be laid to rest. It’s been five months since Karen Harmeyer was found shot to death behind Faith Ministries World Church. The community plans to come together Tuesday to give her a proper farewell.More >
A 29-year-old single father decided to adopt his three boys because he believes everyone deserves a loving family.More >
Three people are in custody following a police chase that crossed state lines.More >
The Dollar Menu is making a McComeback. McDonald's said Tuesday that it is reviving the name of the once-popular value menu next month after a two-year absence.More >
