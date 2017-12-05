Kansas City man accused of sleeping with 14-year-old he met on Facebook

Michael Post, 22, of Kansas City, MO, is charged with felony statutory sodomy and felony statutory rape. (Jackson County Jail)

A Kansas City man has been arrested and charged after police say he engaged in multiple sexual acts with a 14-year-old girl.

Michael Post, 22, is charged with felony statutory sodomy and felony statutory rape.

Post was arrested Sunday after police say he slept with a girl he met on Facebook.

During a separate police investigation, it was determined that the girl post met with was being pimped out. A cell phone was recovered revealing several texts about sex and a video of the victim engaging in a sexual act.

The victim also said that she had met several men on Facebook and had sex with them. One of the men that she met was Post.

According to police, Post says the victim told him she was 17, but after officers showed him text messages in which she told him how old she was, he admitted that he did think she was 15 years old. Post told police he would have left the victim alone if he knew she was 14.

Post told officers that he only slept with the victim one time and that he wore a condom. He also said that nude photos were exchanged.

Post is being held on $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.