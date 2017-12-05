Avis tests first-of-its-kind connected rental car fleet in KC

Kansas City Chief Innovation Officer Bob Bennett says the partnership solidifies the city’s place as one of the leading smart cities in the world. (KCTV5)

Must-see attractions in Kansas City are getting a boost thanks to one of the nation’s biggest rental car companies.

Avis Rent a Car is putting hot spots on the map, thanks to internet connected cars.

The company has chosen Kansas City to test its first-ever fleet of internet-connected rental cars.

The company’s mobility lab will connect 5,000 cars in its Kansas City fleet to share live data with the city so it can sharpen computerized traffic flow and improve tourists’ experiences when they rent through Avis. The cars will utilize traffic data and can direct people towards available parking spots.

Through the new cars, if a person’s smart phone shows that they are interested in baseball or trains, they may receive a push notification from the car, suggesting they go to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum or Union Station.

The partnership will ultimately advance the city’s plan to accommodate autonomous vehicles.

Kansas City Chief Innovation Officer Bob Bennett says the partnership solidifies the city’s place as one of the leading smart cities in the world.

“Serving as a laboratory for Avis allows us to continue to learn things and to learn things first so that as we’re building a foundation for a 22nd-century city, the entire world will look to Kansas City for that future,” Bennett said.

Avis says its global fleet will be fully connected by 2020.

