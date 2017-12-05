Grandview community to hold funeral service for murdered homeless woman

It’s been five months since Karen Harmeyer was found shot to death behind Faith Ministries World Church. (KCTV5)

A murdered homeless will finally be laid to rest.

Fredrick Scott has been charged with her murder and has also been charged in the deaths of two other people. Police also believed he is connected to multiple murders along Indian Creek Trail.

It’s been five months since Karen Harmeyer was found shot to death behind Faith Ministries World Church, located at 12222 Blue Ridge Boulevard.

The community plans to come together Tuesday to give her a proper farewell.

Some at the church knew her for nearly 20 years. They say she lived behind the church for more than ten years and say not seeing her on a daily basis has been a great loss for the community.

"I’d see her daily, almost coming and walking up and sometimes she’d stop in and we’d give her a cup of coffee, she’d say ‘Hi pastor Dennis’, always friendly," said Dennis Capra, pastor of Faith Ministries World Church.

Capra says everyone knew that Harmeyer had set up a camp for herself. He says she would stop by the church often and they would give her food and blankets.

After her July murder, no family was ever found.

Harmeyer’s body sat unclaimed until Grandview Police Chaplain Lenny LaGuardia stepped in.

LaGuardia is organizing Tuesday’s service. He says the service is open to anyone who wants to help honor a longtime Grandview neighbor.

“We have no agenda. Her family was the city. She knew just about everybody in the city and businesses so we just want to honor her,” LaGuardia said. "She was very kind and she was very loving and in her struggles, she still had a smile on her face, so we just hope that the city can come together and bring closure to a situation that was very tragic."

On Tuesday, pastor Capra says the community will be her family.

"It was a hurt, it was a loss to not have her walk up and down the streets these days. To not go back there and just peak in on her, it’s just kind of different," Capra said.

The service starts at 5 p.m.

