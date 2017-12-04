Silver Alert issued for missing Independence woman - KCTV5

Silver Alert issued for missing Independence woman

By Marc Jacobs, Assignment Editor
INDEPENDENCE, KS (KCTV) -

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing Independence woman. 

The Silver Alert has been issued for Ruth M. Peterson age 71.  Peterson is 5 feet, 6 inches tall with grey hair and blue eyes.  She was last seen wearing a dark purple jacket with a floral design, a white shirt with the word “LOVE” printed on the front and blue jeans.  She is missing teeth and wears glasses.

Peterson was last seen on Monday morning in the 3900 block of south Grant on Monday morning and not discovered missing until family returned home Monday evening. She suffers from Dementia and her direction of travel was unknown.

If you see Peterson, please contact local law enforcement or call the Independence Police department at 816-325-7258.

