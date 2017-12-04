Missing elderly Independence woman found safe

A missing Independence woman has been found safe.

A Silver Alert was issued for 71-year-old Ruth M. Peterson.

Independence police say employees at Blue Ridge Bank and Trust, 4240 Blue Ridge in Kansas City identified her there and contacted them about the Silver Alert.

Peterson was last seen Monday morning in the 3900 block of south Grant and not discovered missing until family returned home Monday evening. She suffers from dementia.

