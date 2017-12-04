Report: Royals' Minor signs with Texas Rangers - KCTV5

Report: Royals' Minor signs with Texas Rangers

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Mike Minor, who pitched for the Kansas City Royals in 2017, is on the verge of signing an agreement with the Texas Rangers. 

Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports Minor is close to an agreement with Texas, pending a physical. 

The left-hander was 6-6 for the Royals last season, but finished with an ERA of 2.55. 

It was a career-best season for Minor. 

Terms of the deal have not been announced. 

