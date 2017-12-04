Police investigating homicide at 18th Street, Benton - KCTV5

Police investigating homicide at 18th Street, Benton

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Marc Jacobs, Assignment Editor
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police in Kansas City, MO are investigating a homicide at 18th Street and Benton. 

Investigators remain on scene of the fatal shooting. 

It's the 135th homicide in Kansas City this year. 

