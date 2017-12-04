Police: 3 arrested may have played a part in more than 10 homicides, other violent crimes in Kansas City

Chrizion Banks, Cedric Ford and Trevante Stewart were all caught after a surveillance and sting raid. (KCPD)

Police say three men arrested last week may have played a part in more than ten homicides and other violent crimes.

They say Chrizion Banks, Cedric Ford and Trevante Stewart are members of the Young Hitters gang.

Police have known about these men for some time. Officials say it’s been difficult to get them in custody.

But now, the trio faces federal charges, and police says it’s a big win for Kansas City.

“they’re going to go away for some time,” said Capt. Chris Young with the Violent Crimes Enforcement Division.

That is what Kansas City police hope happens after the arrest of the three men last week.

“These individuals are involved in numerous robberies, numerous shootings. They’re wrapped up in numerous homicide investigations as well,” Young said. “These guys have been able to avoid the police and charges for some time now. I mean, the bottom line is they intimidate their witnesses and the victims of the crimes they commit.”

Police did not speak specifically about which crimes these men are connected to.

Officers also say they have everything they need to bring charges, this time.

