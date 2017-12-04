Police: 3 arrested may have played a part in more than 10 homici - KCTV5

Police: 3 arrested may have played a part in more than 10 homicides, other violent crimes in Kansas City

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Chrizion Banks, Cedric Ford and Trevante Stewart were all caught after a surveillance and sting raid. (KCPD) Chrizion Banks, Cedric Ford and Trevante Stewart were all caught after a surveillance and sting raid. (KCPD)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police say three men arrested last week may have played a part in more than ten homicides and other violent crimes.

They say Chrizion Banks, Cedric Ford and Trevante Stewart are members of the Young Hitters gang.

Police have known about these men for some time.  Officials say it’s been difficult to get them in custody.

But now, the trio faces federal charges, and police says it’s a big win for Kansas City.

 “they’re going to go away for some time,” said Capt. Chris Young with the Violent Crimes Enforcement Division.

That is what Kansas City police hope happens after the arrest of the three men last week.

Banks, Ford and Stewart were all caught after a surveillance and sting raid.

“These individuals are involved in numerous robberies, numerous shootings. They’re wrapped up in numerous homicide investigations as well,” Young said. “These guys have been able to avoid the police and charges for some time now. I mean, the bottom line is they intimidate their witnesses and the victims of the crimes they commit.”

Police did not speak specifically about which crimes these men are connected to.

Officers also say they have everything they need to bring charges, this time.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.