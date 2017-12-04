3 arrested following police pursuit that crossed state lines

Three people are in custody following a police chase that crossed state lines.

It all started around 1 p.m. Monday after Independence police responded to a robbery at The Sam's Club on Bolger Road.

The pursuit involved multiple agencies and crossed through Independence, Kansas City, MO and eventually Kansas City, KS.

During the pursuit, at least one suspect jumped into another car and fled the scene.

Witnesses say the scene was chaotic.

"I wouldn't say we never have this, because it happens before in the past, but not like this on a Monday," said witness Dorian Duran. "You know, this is crazy."

Charges will be filed in Independence, according to police.

