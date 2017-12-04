Blue Angels returning to Kansas City for all-new air show in 2019

In advance of Fleet Week performances, U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly over the San Francisco Bay during a photo flight on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

The famous Blue Angels will return to Kansas City as part of an all-new KC Air Show at the Wheeler Downtown Airport on July 6, 2019.

America’s Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron last graced the local airspace in 2015. Organizers say Kansas City was picked out of over 200 applicants to be part of the Blues Angels schedule in 2019.

Organizers say the Blue Angels will bring an especially patriotic theme to Kansas City in observance of the Fourth of July holiday week.

Kansas City’s long-popular airshow, last staged in 2015, will be relaunched in 2019 with a new production and management team.

More details and a full schedule of aerial entertainment to be announced at a later date.

