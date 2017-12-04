Kansas City woman wastes no time claiming $50,000 Missouri Lottery prize

In only a couple of hours, Lupe Sosa went from purchasing a Missouri Lottery Scratchers ticket to claiming a $50,000 top prize. (Missouri Lottery)

Lupe Sosa wasted no time claiming her $50,000 top prize from a Missouri Lottery Scratchers ticket.

“I thought I only had nine words and won $500,” said the Kansas City resident about her “Wild Cherry Crossword Tripler” ticket. “But I counted again and found two more words and thought, ‘This is probably wrong.’ But my husband was sure I won $50,000.”

Sosa didn’t want to get too excited, so she headed to a Lottery retailer to have someone check the ticket at the advice of her husband. But once the cashier told her she had won big, she couldn’t stay calm.

“I got all excited,” said Sosa. “I couldn’t believe it. This is the most I’ve ever won. It made my whole year!”

Sosa wants some time to let it all sink in before deciding what she would like to do with her win.

“My grandkids said they are going to add more stuff to their Christmas lists now,” laughed Sosa.

Sosa purchased her winning ticket on Nov. 22 at Price Chopper, 6475 N. Prospect Ave., in Gladstone.

“Wild Cherry Crossword Tripler” is a $3 Scratchers game that began on June 12.

The game offers more than $3.6 million in remaining prizes, including two more top prizes of $50,000.

