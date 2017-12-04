Man sentenced to 20 years for pair of Northland gas station robberies

Marcus L. Johnson received the sentence Friday after pleading guilty in August to two counts of first-degree robbery. (Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd)

A 30-year-old Kansas City man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for robbing two convenience stores at gunpoint in 2015.

Marcus L. Johnson received the sentence Friday after pleading guilty in August to two counts of first-degree robbery.

“This defendant’s crime spree came to a quick and final end, thanks to the dedication of officers with the Kansas City Police Department," Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd said.

Johnson robbed the Phillips 66 on Barry Road near Interstate 29 on Nov. 10, 2015, with what appeared to be a large black handgun. He approached the cashier and demanded money. The next day, Johnson robbed the nearby Conoco on Barry Road with what again appeared to be a large black handgun, approaching the cashier, and again demanding money.

Surveillance footage captured Johnson’s image during the robbery. Additional surveillance footage and a witness also placed a silver-colored Ford Crown Victoria with chrome wheels and a large “Ford” decal in the back windshield in the area during the time of the robberies.

A citizen who saw Johnson's image on TV identified the robber as “Marcus.”

Two Kansas City police officers saw a car matching the description of suspect's car a day after the last robbery. The officers stopped the car. Johnson was driving and was arrested for the robberies. He was charged the next day and has remained in the Platte County Jail since.

A judge heard testimony from one of the victims prior to handing down two 20-year sentences, which were ordered to run concurrently. The victim said he lives every day with the memory of the terrifying experience that Johnson inflicted upon him, and he asked the judge to impose a just sentence.

“Clerks and customers of Platte County convenience stores deserve to feel safe when they are going about their daily activities. Thanks to the keen observation skills of two Kansas City police officers, this dangerous offender is off the streets," Zahnd said.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.