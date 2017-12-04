Simple fixes to keep your home warm and save money this winter

You could be losing big bucks or even put your family in danger if you don’t have a winter checklist. (KCTV5)

It’s that time of the year again. It’s getting colder, and even if you’re ready for a white Christmas, your home may not be.



KCTV5 found out how you can winterize your home and stay on budget.

It’s these quick, easy fixes around the house that if ignored, could add up to ruin anyone’s holiday spirit.

“It’ll save you quite a bit,” said General Manager of Strasser True Value Hardware Matt Beikman. “One of the big things with winterization is window kits.”

To keep your home warm, make sure your doors and windows are sealed. If you can feel the cold air coming in, that means your also paying to heat the outdoors.

This is a three pack window installation shrink kit,” said Beikman pointing to a shelf in the store. “It’s really easy to use, you use a blow dryer and there’s some tape in there that you use to tack it up, the blow dryer shrinks it to the window and makes it air tight.”

Those kits, are just $7.99 for three windows. Beikman says it’s worth the down payment, simply because it could save you a lot of your heat bill.

Next stop on the winterization checklist is your furnace.

Before you turn it back on, you’ll want to change out the filter. But there’s a lot of options. Beikan says he prefers pleated filters. He says they last for three months and do a better job or blocking dust and allergens than fiberglass filters. No matter what, if you change your filters regularly, you shouldn’t have any issues.

But before you fire up your heater, experts recommend that you get it checked.

“Probably the second biggest call we get for furnaces not working is a dirty flame sensor,” said an employee of Midwest Heating, Cooling and Plumbing as he worked to check on a furnace.

We spoke with company owner Jack Lambert. He says, “a furnace can be dangerous if it's not done properly in the flue, if you have … or a chimney flue you have to make sure it’s OK if not you will get carbon monoxide if the house and it can kill people.”

So this is something, you don’t want to wait on.

“I do know people that wait too long and can’t get a serviceman out there because they are busy and then that’s when they run into problems,” said Lee’s Summit homeowner Kayla Wancey.

Once you get the heat going, you’ll want to make sure your pipes, not just your house stays warm.

Cover your water faucet, especially those on the outside of your home. In the basement or garage, get some heat tape.

“Your pipes can burst. Then you have water all over your basement you have to call a plumber in to get them to repipe everything. It can be really expensive,” said Beikman.

Same goes for your roof and gutters. Make sure they are clear and ready for snow.

You can also keep your electric bill down by simply turning it down in the winter or when you go to bed.

