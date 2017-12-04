Simple fixes to keep your home warm and save money this winter

Police are investigating Kansas City's 134th homicide of the year after a man was shot and killed while walking home from Westport.More >
Police are investigating Kansas City's 134th homicide of the year after a man was shot and killed while walking home from Westport.More >
Authorities say a teen who turned himself in to police has confessed to molesting some 50 children over the past years across Southern California.More >
Authorities say a teen who turned himself in to police has confessed to molesting some 50 children over the past years across Southern California.More >
Michael and Annette Maguire of Bowling Green got married in June. They’d known each other for eight years. But when you hear what they recently learned you’ve got to wonder to yourself ‘What are the chances?’More >
Michael and Annette Maguire of Bowling Green got married in June. They’d known each other for eight years. But when you hear what they recently learned you’ve got to wonder to yourself ‘What are the chances?’More >
A woman died early Monday morning after she was ejected from a car in Shawnee. The crash happened about 3:50 a.m. near 75th and Westgate streets.More >
A woman died early Monday morning after she was ejected from a car in Shawnee. The crash happened about 3:50 a.m. near 75th and Westgate streets.More >
A federal trial that begins Monday will focus on whether police lied about the results of tests on discarded tea leaves found in a Leawood couple's trash to get a search warrant ahead of a SWAT-style raid on their home in search of marijuana.More >
A federal trial that begins Monday will focus on whether police lied about the results of tests on discarded tea leaves found in a Leawood couple's trash to get a search warrant ahead of a SWAT-style raid on their home in search of marijuana.More >
To see Pixar's latest smash hit 'Coco', viewers were forced to sit through a 22-minute 'Frozen' short film -- now Disney is getting rid of it.More >
To see Pixar's latest smash hit 'Coco', viewers were forced to sit through a 22-minute 'Frozen' short film -- now Disney is getting rid of it.More >
A young man finally met the 86-year-old woman he befriended through an online word game, and now their friendship is melting hearts.More >
A young man finally met the 86-year-old woman he befriended through an online word game, and now their friendship is melting hearts.More >
Lee’s Summit police are investigating a possible abduction that may have happened on Saturday night.More >
Lee’s Summit police are investigating a possible abduction that may have happened on Saturday night.More >
A former high school cafeteria worker has won a $340,000 judgment in her lawsuit alleging she was discriminated against by the Independence School District.More >
A former high school cafeteria worker has won a $340,000 judgment in her lawsuit alleging she was discriminated against by the Independence School District.More >
A video from a basketball game between two Iowa high schools featured two radio commentators making racist comments. The radio station, KIOW says those responsible have been fired.More >
A video from a basketball game between two Iowa high schools featured two radio commentators making racist comments. The radio station, KIOW says those responsible have been fired.More >