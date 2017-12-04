Woman dies after ejected from car near 75th, Westgate in Shawnee - KCTV5

Woman dies after ejected from car near 75th, Westgate in Shawnee

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
A woman died early Monday morning after she was ejected from a car in Shawnee. (KCTV5)
The crash happened about 3:50 a.m. near 75th and Westgate streets. (KCTV5)
SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -

A woman died early Monday morning after she was ejected from a car in Shawnee.

The crash happened about 3:50 a.m. near 75th and Westgate streets.

Police say the woman's vehicle hit a light pole and then a tree. They do not know what caused the wreck but say speed was a factor.

Multiple blocks along 75th Street were closed while investigators worked the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Shawnee Police Department at 913-631-2150.

