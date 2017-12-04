Woman dead after crash near 75th, Westgate in Shawnee

The crash happened at about 4:30 a.m. near 75th Street and Westgate Street. (KCTV5)

A woman is dead after a crash in Shawnee, KS, early Monday morning.

The crash happened at about 4:30 a.m. near 75th Street and Westgate Street.

Police say the woman's vehicle hit a Kansas City Power and Light pole. They do not know what caused the accident but say speed was a factor.

Officers say up to seven blocks of 75th Street will be closed until at least 10 a.m. due to the accident.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

