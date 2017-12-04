Salvation Army seeks volunteers during busy holiday season

Time is limited for those looking to volunteer. Bell ringers are only out from Thanksgiving to Christmas. (CBS)

The holiday season is here and the Salvation Army needs some help.

It's low on manpower during the incredibly busy time of the year.

The organization is down thousands of volunteers and they desperately need help.

While the Salvation Army operates year-round, their funding comes primarily from the red kettle campaign.

The money people donate stays in the community and helps fund programs to help foster children stay together, feed the homeless and many more.

But without more volunteers, these programs could be facing a major problem.

Major David Harvey says the holidays are a good time to pay it forward.

“It’s great to do it with a friend or a family member, and teaching kids what it means to give back to your community and those volunteer spots goes a long way,” Harvey said.

Time is limited for those looking to volunteer. Bell ringers are only out from Thanksgiving to Christmas.

