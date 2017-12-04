Salvation Army needs more red-kettle volunteers as holiday season nears end

Time is limited for those looking to volunteer. Bell ringers are only out from Thanksgiving to Christmas. (CBS)

The holiday season is here and the Salvation Army needs some help.

It's low on manpower and funds during the incredibly busy time of the year.

The organization is down thousands of volunteers and nearly $300,000 and are in desperate need of help.

While the Salvation Army operates year-round, their funding comes primarily from the red kettle campaign.

The organization is down thousands of bell ringers and are 10-percent behind in their funding.

The money people donate stays in the community and helps fund programs to help foster children stay together, feed the homeless and many more.

Every dollar that is given to a local kettle stays in that area, it stays in the community," Major David Harvey said. "We have a great presence here in the Kansas City area, supporting the people from Independence to Olathe."

But without more volunteers, these programs could be facing a major problem.

Harvey says the holidays are a good time to pay it forward.

“It’s great to do it with a friend or a family member, and teaching kids what it means to give back to your community and those volunteer spots goes a long way,” Harvey said.

The shifts span all over the metro, from Independence, MO, to Olathe, KS.

Harvey says individuals aren’t the only one who can help them.

"We’ve had some businesses call us up and say they want a bell in their lobby, at their business, and they’ll support it. So, those kinds of calls we welcome, as well, to help local businesses raise money for the Salvation Army," Harvey said.

Time is limited for those looking to volunteer. Bell ringers are only out from Thanksgiving until Christmas and do not ring on Sundays.

But if the weather doesn’t cooperate, there will be even less days to help, like in 2016.

"Last year we had those two big ice storms, which fell on Saturdays, which are major days for fundraising, so being down there we really need people this year to give," Harvey said.

Volunteers are encouraged to bring a friends, family and even their kids.

To sign up online, click here.

For those who don’t have time to give, donations can be given on a smartphone. Text “change” to 41-444 to give.

