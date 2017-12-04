Police investigate cities 133rd homicide after 1 found dead in M - KCTV5

Police investigate cities 133rd homicide after 1 found dead in Midtown

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
By Abigael Jaymes, Reporter
Connect
It happened at about 11 p.m. in the 100 block of E 40th Street. (KCTV5) It happened at about 11 p.m. in the 100 block of E 40th Street. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police in Kansas City are investigating the cities 133rd homicide after a person was robbed and shot late Sunday night.

It happened at about 11 p.m. in the 100 block of E 40th Street.

Officers say the person was dead when they arrived at the scene. They say the suspect and at least two other people left the scene in a dark-colored SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.