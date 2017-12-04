Police investigate cities 133rd homicide after 1 found dead in Midtown

It happened at about 11 p.m. in the 100 block of E 40th Street. (KCTV5)

Police in Kansas City are investigating the cities 133rd homicide after a person was robbed and shot late Sunday night.

It happened at about 11 p.m. in the 100 block of E 40th Street.

Officers say the person was dead when they arrived at the scene. They say the suspect and at least two other people left the scene in a dark-colored SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.