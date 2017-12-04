Man killed during robbery while walking with friend from Westport

It happened about 11 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East 40th Street. (KCTV5)

Police are investigating Kansas City's 134th homicide of the year after a man was shot and killed while walking home from Westport.

It happened about 11 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East 40th Street.

Police say a maroon SUV pulled up next to two men in their 20s as they were walking near Walnut Street. Officers say a person inside the vehicle pulled out a gun and demanded that the men hand over their phones and wallets.

Both men handed over their belongings, but the suspect still fired a shot. One man was hit by the bullet and was found dead when officers arrived at the scene. The other man was not hurt.

Police say the suspect and at least two other people left the scene in the SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

