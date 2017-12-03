Carjacking leads to vehicle crashing into building on East 24th - KCTV5

Carjacking leads to vehicle crashing into building on East 24th Street

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A vehicle crashed into a building following a carjacking on Sunday evening. 

The crash happened at the Hope City prayer center at East 24th Street in Kansas City. 

One person is in custody and they are searching for a second suspect.

There's no word about injuries at this time. 

