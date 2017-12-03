Fired Independence cafeteria worker wins $340,000 lawsuit

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) - A former high school cafeteria worker has won a $340,000 judgment in her lawsuit alleging she was discriminated against by the Independence School District.

Amy Stubbs filed the lawsuit after she was fired as a cook in the cafeteria at William Chrisman High School in May 2015.

Her daughter attended the school.

The Kansas City Star reports Stubbs alleged her daughter was sexually harassed at the school and the district didn't do enough to protect her.

Stubbs contended she was disciplined and eventually fired for complaining to district officials.

The school district said in a statement that Stubbs was fired for posting comments on social media about a security issue at a school building. The district says it plans to appeal the verdict.

