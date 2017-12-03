Fired Independence cafeteria worker wins $340,000 lawsuit - KCTV5

Fired Independence cafeteria worker wins $340,000 lawsuit

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
(AP file) (AP file)

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) - A former high school cafeteria worker has won a $340,000 judgment in her lawsuit alleging she was discriminated against by the Independence School District.

Amy Stubbs filed the lawsuit after she was fired as a cook in the cafeteria at William Chrisman High School in May 2015.

Her daughter attended the school.

The Kansas City Star reports Stubbs alleged her daughter was sexually harassed at the school and the district didn't do enough to protect her.

Stubbs contended she was disciplined and eventually fired for complaining to district officials.

The school district said in a statement that Stubbs was fired for posting comments on social media about a security issue at a school building. The district says it plans to appeal the verdict.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.