Fired Independence cafeteria worker wins $340,000 lawsuit

Lee’s Summit police are investigating a possible abduction that may have happened on Saturday night.More >
Lee’s Summit police are investigating a possible abduction that may have happened on Saturday night.More >
A former high school cafeteria worker has won a $340,000 judgment in her lawsuit alleging she was discriminated against by the Independence School District.More >
A former high school cafeteria worker has won a $340,000 judgment in her lawsuit alleging she was discriminated against by the Independence School District.More >
Apple iPhones were rebooting themselves over and over Saturday morning. Phones across the world running iOS 11 encountered a glitch that triggered at 12:15 a.m. local time.More >
Apple iPhones were rebooting themselves over and over Saturday morning. Phones across the world running iOS 11 encountered a glitch that triggered at 12:15 a.m. local time.More >
Billy Bush is reentering the public eye, and he's starting by sending a message to President Trump.More >
Billy Bush is reentering the public eye, and he's starting by sending a message to President Trump.More >
The Pontiac Silverdome, former home of the Detroit Lions, was scheduled for implosion Sunday morning, but things didn't go as planned.More >
The Pontiac Silverdome, former home of the Detroit Lions, was scheduled for implosion Sunday morning, but things didn't go as planned.More >
A motorcyclist was killed when a car hit her head-on south of the main part of Harrisonville on Saturday afternoon.More >
A motorcyclist was killed when a car hit her head-on south of the main part of Harrisonville on Saturday afternoon.More >
US F-22 fighter jets roared into the sky over South Korea on Monday to start air combat exercises that North Korea says are pushing the peninsula to the brink of nuclear war.More >
US F-22 fighter jets roared into the sky over South Korea on Monday to start air combat exercises that North Korea says are pushing the peninsula to the brink of nuclear war.More >
A local high school principal is warning his students and families about an e-cigarette that's now popular with a lot of teens called "Juul."More >
A local high school principal is warning his students and families about an e-cigarette that's now popular with a lot of teens called "Juul."More >
Randi Zuckerberg says she was subjected to "lewd sexual remarks" by a man seated next to her on an Alaska Airlines flight.More >
Randi Zuckerberg says she was subjected to "lewd sexual remarks" by a man seated next to her on an Alaska Airlines flight.More >