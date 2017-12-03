Kansas State, UCLA to match up in Cactus Bowl on Dec. 26 - KCTV5

Kansas State, UCLA to match up in Cactus Bowl on Dec. 26

The Kansas State Wildcats are heading to the Cactus Bowl. 

K-State will take on UCLA on Dec. 26 at 8 p.m. in Phoenix. 

The Wildcats enter the game 7-5 and closed out the season with two wins against Oklahoma State and Iowa State.

They've won four of five games since starting the season 3-4. 

UCLA finished the season 6-6 and fired head coach Jim Mora, Jr. 

