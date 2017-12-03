Mizzou to square off against Texas in Texas Bowl - KCTV5

Mizzou to square off against Texas in Texas Bowl

The Missouri Tigers football team will face a familiar foe as they go bowling. 

Missouri will take on the Texas Longhorns in the 2017 Texas Bowl on Dec. 27. 

"I am so proud of our players and coaches for staying together and closing the 2017 season with six-straight wins to become bowl-eligible, and we look forward to playing Texas in Houston," said Missouri Tigers head coach Barry Odom. "We're fortunate to have the opportunity to play a Big 12 opponent in a great NFL stadium like NRG Field."

The Tigers, 7-5 entering the game, closed the regular season out on a six-game winning streak. 

Texas will enter the game 6-6. 

