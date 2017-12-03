Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision near Harrisonville

A motorcyclist was killed when a car hit her head-on south of the main part of Harrisonville on Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened on E. 307th Street, just west of Lone Tree Road at 2:45 p.m.

The 2018 Chevrolet Malibu traveled into the wrong lane and hit Anna Meihls, 62, head-on.

Meihls, who is from Harrisonville, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The driver of the car, a 59-year old woman from Drexel, was taken to a different local hospital with moderate injuries.

