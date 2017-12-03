Lee’s Summit police investigating possible abduction

Lee’s Summit police are investigating a possible abduction that may have happened on Saturday night.

At about 8:30 p.m., officers went to the area of NE Lakewood Boulevard and NE Anderson on a report of a possible abduction. The area is right off the ramp for I-470.

An employee at a nearby bar told KCTV5 News that a cook saw it happen as he was going to his car last night, a little before closing time. That man quickly called the police.

When officers arrived, the witness said he saw a cream-colored Chevrolet Malibu stopped in the middle of the street. Then, he said he saw a man force a woman into the trunk of the vehicle.

Then, the witness said, that man left the area at a high rate of speed and was last seen headed south on I-470 from NE Lakewood Boulevard.

The man was described as standing about 6 feet tall, having a skinny build, and wearing a red hat and a white shirt.

The woman was described as a white woman with shoulder-length brown hair who was wearing a red blouse.

Officers looked around the area for additional witnesses and surveillance footage, but are currently unable to determine if the single witness saw an abduction, a domestic disturbance, or some other type of event.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area during that time and who can offer additional information to call the LSPD Communications Unit at 816-969-7390.

Employees at multiple businesses in the area told KCTV5 News that they are taking extra precautions now, like making sure employees don't have to walk to their cars alone at closing time.

